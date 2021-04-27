To meet oxygen demand, Air India to airlift 10,636 oxygen concentrators from other countries

New Delhi: Air India is going to airlift 10,636 oxygen concentrators from several countries in the next one week, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

According to reports, Air India has already airlifted 328 oxygen concentrators to India on its New York-Delhi flight on Monday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Puri wrote, “Air India is airlifting 10,636 oxygen concentrators manufactured by Philips. 636 (concentrators) already flown in from US. Consignments flying in every day. Will be completed within this week.”

Uplifting news on Hanuman Jayanti! Like Lord Hanuman lifted Dronagiri in search of Sanjeevani, @airindiain is airlifting 10,636 oxygen concentrators manufactured by Philips. 636 already flown in from US. Consignments flying in every day. Will be completed with this week.

It is worth mentioning, both government and private hospitals in India are reeling under severe oxygen shortage as the country is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,76,36,307 with 3,23,144 more people testing positive while the death toll climbed to 1,97,894 as 2,771 more fatalities were recorded today.