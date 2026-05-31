TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee allegedly attacked, suffers head injury

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Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee was allegedly attacked while on his way to Chanditala Police Station to submit a deputation in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

Tension erupted when BJP workers reportedly raised slogans such as “chor-chor” against TMC supporters. During the scuffle, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee sustained injuries, with reports suggesting he suffered a head injury.

He was immediately attended to as the situation deteriorated outside the police station.

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Visuals from the scene show a commotion breaking out as security personnel and supporters attempted to manage the crowd.

In one of the videos, Banerjee is seen lying on the ground while police and security personnel gather around him, highlighting the tense nature of the confrontation.

This incident took place a day after senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked and manhandled during his visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. He had gone there to meet victims of post-poll violence when the situation turned tense.