TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh questions Centre over Bengal cattle slaughter rules, asks why exports not banned

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Kolkata: Following the Calcutta High Court’s decision to uphold the ban on the slaughter of any cattle or buffalo without the mandatory fitness certificate, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh said that a ban will hit the livelihoods of people associated with the industry and disrupt the economy.

The TMC leader also questioned the cow slaughter rules in Bengal.

“The central government exports it and earns foreign exchange. The state government has banned it in West Bengal. Why not ban exports as well? If exports and slaughterhouses continue, why impose a ban only in Bengal? Another issue is that many people run businesses around it, and this ban damages both business and the economy,” he told ANI.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused to stay the West Bengal government’s order reiterating a complete ban on the slaughter of any cattle or buffalo without the mandatory fitness certificate ahead of Id-Uz-Zuha celebrations.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi noted that the slaughter of animals, including cows and buffalos, in any open public place is strictly prohibited, and the sacrifice of a cow is no part of the festival of Id-Uz-Zuha and is not a religious requirement under Islam, as held by the Supreme Court.

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“In our opinion, the Act of 1950 takes care of the relief prayed for by the petitioner, and we have no doubt that the State will endeavour to implement the Act and Rules made thereunder in its true spirit,” the court said, referring to the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

On May 13, the state government stated that the fitness certificate will only be issued by the Chairperson of any Municipality or the President of any Panchayat Samiti, jointly with a Government Veterinary Officer after the both of them agree in writing that the animal is over 14 years of age–rendering it unfit for work or breeding purposes–or that the animal has become permanently incapacitated due to old age, injury, deformity, or any other incurable disease.

The government also banned public slaughterhouses, stating that the animal will only be slaughtered at the Municipal slaughterhouse or at a slaughterhouse designated by the local administration.

(ANI)