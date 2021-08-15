TMC leader shot dead in Bengal, 5 arrested

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader was shot dead by some unidentified persons in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, following which five people were arrested, police said on Saturday.

The deceased leader identified as Ranajoy Kumar Shrivastava (33), a close aide of winner from Khardah assembly seat Kajal Sinha who succumbed to Covid-19, was shot dead near Sandhya Cinema on B T Road in Titagarh in Khardah police station area early on Saturday when he was returning home in his car, an officer said.

TMC alleged that the BJP was behind the killing, while the saffron party claimed that the murder was a fallout of infighting within the ruling party in the state.

Some unidentified persons stopped the vehicle of Shrivastava and hurled bombs and fired a few rounds at him.

Shrivastava was first taken to a hospital in the locality, and died on the way while being shifted to another medical establishment in Kolkata, a police officer said.

 

