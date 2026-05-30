TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee attacked in Sonarpur of West Bengal, watch

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Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones, and eggs during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, where he had gone to meet families affected by post-poll violence.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Banerjee strongly criticised the state administration and security arrangements, alleging a deliberate lapse.

“If the two security officials posted with me are reporting the incident to their superiors, yet no force is arriving, then it’s clear that the higher authorities want this entire incident to continue, and there’s no effort from the state government to stop it. This clearly shows that the way one death happened here, similarly, more 2-4 deaths should happen; only then will they get some peace. Let them do whatever they want. We have everything recorded. We will go to court. I will go upto the Supreme Court to fight this case,” he said.

Banerjee described the attack in detail and told reporters, “They threw a brick, threw an egg, and pelted stones. Please tell me what this is. And all the people standing nearby, the people of the area… they are still meeting us and still greeting us with love and respect… go and ask those who are doing hooliganism here. We have all the video evidence. There’s a community hall nearby. From 11 a.m. onwards, goons were kept in that community hall to pelt stones.”

Highlighting his injuries, Banerjee said, “Look at what’s happened to my glasses… They hit my eye with a brick, and I can’t open my eye. He’s punched me in the back, chest, arm, and leg… I was wearing a helmet, otherwise my head would have been split in two… You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and strong, the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won’t bow down.”

Earlier in the day, Banerjee alleged that he was “lynched and attacked by a few BJP supporters” while he had gone to meet the family of “a person murdered by BJP” with the TMC general secretary also alleging an attempt “to kill” him.

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“They wanted to kill me… The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the high court know about this. We will also let the governor know about this… I will definitely move to court,” Abhishek Banerjee, MP, told media persons.

Abhishek Banerjee was attacked during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the post-poll violence victims’ families.

“It’s all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn’t even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen,” he added.

He was also scheduled to visit the families of other party workers allegedly affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur South and Beleghata. (ANI)

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