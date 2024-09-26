Tirupati prasad row: TTD changes ghee supplier to ‘Nandini’

Amravati: Following the Tirupati prasad row, it has been reported that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has changed the ghee supplier to Nandini. But it is worth mentioning here that even after the Tirupati prasad controversy, the sale of laddu prasad of the Tirupati temple has not been affected.

The Tirupati Balaji prasad ladoo that is savored by many is believed to contain animal fat and fish oil, lab reports have confirmed the same. According to reports, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy alleged made public a laboratory report at a press conference. Reports say that this lab report allegedly confirmed the presence of ‘beef fat’ in the ghee sample. The adulteration has been confirmed by the Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, said reports further.

The alleged laboratory report also further claimed that there is the presence of ‘lard’ (related to pig fat) and fish oil in the samples. It is further worth mentioning that, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple had reportedly formed a four-member committee to oversee ghee procurement at the shrine.

‘Nandini’ the brand that bagged the ghee supply contract post the Tirupati prasad row holds a strong product presence in South Indian households. Nandini brand is owned by the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (KMF), it is second only to Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the producer of Amul, reports further said.