Tirupati laddu row: Amul denies rumours of supplying ghee to Tirupati temple

New Delhi: Amul has denied all the rumours of supplying ghee to the Tirupati Temple. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and dairy products under brand name ‘Amul’ has clarified the issue on its official X handle. Amul has also lodged an FIR to stop this misinformation.

“This is in reference to some social media posts mentioning that Amul Ghee was being supplied to Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD). We wish to inform that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD,” read the statement by Amul.coop.

We also wish to clarify Amul Ghee is made from milk at our state-of-the-art production facilities, which are ISO certified. Amul Ghee is made from high-quality pure milk fat. The milk received at our dairies passes through stringent quality checks, including adulteration detection as specified by FSSAI,” added the post.

A case against seven users of the social media platform ‘X’ has been registered by Police for spreading false claims about low-quality ghee used in the preparation of making laddus at Tirupati temple. The fake claims by X users were meant to damage the reputation of GCMMF, said an official from Ahmedabad cybercrime police station.

The controversy brewed on September 18 when the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous government with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as CM of using substandard ingredients and animal fat in the preparation of the Tirupati laddoos which is considered sacred.