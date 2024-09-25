Tirupati Balaji prasad controversy: 14 lakh laddus sold in just four days!

Amravati: Even after the Tirupati Balaji prasad controversy, the sale of laddu prasad of the Tirupati temple has not been affected. According to temple officials, more than 14 lakh laddus were sold in just four days.

According to a report, 3.59 lakh laddus were sold on September 19, 3.17 lakhs on 20th, 3.67 lakhs on 21st and 3.60 lakhs on September 22. The report said that this figure corresponds to the temple’s average daily sale of 3.50 lakh ladus.

More than 3 lakh laddus are made in the temple every day. Chickpeas, cow ghee, sugar, cashew nuts, raisins and almonds are used to make ladoos following the Tirupati Balaji prasad controversy. Around 15,000 kg of cow ghee is used in its preparation.

It is worth noting that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has complained about the use of animal fat in the famous Tirupati Tirumala Temple of Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous Jagan government of doing this. Later, the samples were tested at a private lab. After the examination, the Chief Minister’s allegations were found to be true.

On the other hand, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy has rejected all these allegations. He said that politics is being done in the name of God.