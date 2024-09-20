Tirupati Balaji prasad, contains animal fat and fish oil confirms lab report!

Amravati: The Tirupati Balaji prasad ladoo that is savored by many is believed to contain animal fat and fish oil, lab reports have confirmed the same, said reports

According to reports, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy alleged made public a laboratory report at a press conference. Reports say that this lab report allegedly confirmed the presence of ‘beef fat’ in the ghee sample. The adulteration has been confirmed by the Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, said reports further.

The alleged laboratory report also further claimed that there is the presence of ‘lard’ (related to pig fat) and fish oil in the samples.

It is further worth mentioning that, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple has reportedly formed a four-member committee to oversee ghee procurement at the shrine.

However, there is no official confirmation on the laboratory report on the Tirupati Balaji Prasad from either the Andhra Pradesh government or the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). As the matter came to light yesterday, a raging controversy arose. The belief of the Hindu devotees were questioned.