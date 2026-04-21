Thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning warning in Maharashtra from April 20 to 24; State Emergency Action Center appeals citizens to be vigilant

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Mumbai: The State Emergency Action Center has appealed to the districts of Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada and Konkan to be alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday released a five-day forecast stating that there is a possibility of gale force winds, lightning, hail and rain in various parts of the state from April 20 to 24.

Against this backdrop, citizens have been urged to take necessary precautions.

As soon as lightning is heard or flashes are seen, citizens are advised to seek shelter at home or in a safe place immediately and to avoid standing under trees, in open fields, near water or near iron objects. The citizens are also advised not to use mobile phones or other electronic devices in open spaces. If away from shelter, people should sit down with legs together without lying on the floor.

Gram panchayat, police and health departments are asked to immediately create public awareness. Ambulance, fire brigade and emergency teams are to be kept ready.

Schools, auditoriums and public buildings must be kept open for safe shelter. The State Emergency Action Center has urged for the circulation of the updated warnings of the IMD to be immediately conveyed to the village level.

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Farmers are advised to avoid field work during lightning warning period. Work at construction sites should be stopped temporarily.

It has also called for immediate suspension of yatras, religious events and large gatherings.

The State Emergency Operations Center has instructed all the concerned agencies to be alert and appealed to the citizens not to believe in rumours, but to follow the official instructions.

(Source: ANI)