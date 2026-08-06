Three workers killed in Karnataka chemical plant gas leak

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Karnataka: Three persons have lost their lives, and two others have been injured due to the alleged leakage of sulphur dioxide gas at a chemical company in Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area of Yadgir district, Karnataka, on Thursday.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Immediately after the incident, the emergency response team and police reached the scene and cordoned off the area.

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Authorities have launched investigation in order to ascertain the precise cause of leakage, and officials are studying if the security measures were followed in the plant.

This has also once again brought under the glare, the standards of safety at chemical manufacturing facilities.

It is learned that the investigations were still underway and appropriate action would follow.

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