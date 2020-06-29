Terrorists killed in Kashmir
Image Credit: IANS

Three Terrorists Gunned Down In Encounter Kashmir Encounter

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district Monday morning.

Arms and ammunition including an AK 47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the slain terrorists.

“Three terrorists eliminated in the ensuing gunfight. One AK 47 rifle and two pistols were recovered. A joint operation is in progress,” Army said in a brief statement.

According to details, the army and police had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the cordon was tightened the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces which triggered the encounter.

“Three unidentified terrorists have been killed. We are ascertaining the identities while the search is on. Further details shall follow,” police said in a statement.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Business

Petrol and Diesel Prices Continue To Skyrocket For The 23rd Day

Nation

More Than 9 Lakh People Affected As Flood Situation Worsens In Assam

Nation

Finance Minister Blames West Bengal Govt For Missing Migrant Job Scheme

Nation

Family fined over lavish wedding, groom & 15 others get Corona

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.