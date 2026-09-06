Three of family, including toddler, killed after car rams into bike in Keralam’s Thrissur

Advertisement

Thrissur: Three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, were killed after a car lost control and rammed into their motorcycle in the Kunnamkulam area of Thrissur district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Muneer (35), his wife Safna (25), and their three-year-old son Yamil Aibak, residents of Edakkazhiyur in Chavakkad.

The accident took place around midnight on Saturday on the Guruvayur-Kunnamkulam road. The family was reportedly returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when they stopped their motorcycle on the roadside.

According to preliminary information, the family had stopped after receiving a phone call. Meanwhile, a car travelling in the same direction lost control and crashed into the motorcycle.

Advertisement

The impact was so severe that the three victims were thrown nearly 50 metres away from the spot. They sustained critical injuries and were rushed to nearby private hospitals, where they were declared dead.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.

(ANI)

Also Read: Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu dies of heart attack