Three of family die, one injured after cylinder blast in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, at least three people died, and one was seriously injured after a massive fire broke out at a general store, which later also engulfed the shopkeeper’s residence in Navi Mumbai’s Ulwe Nagar area.

The incident took place on October 30 evening due to an explosion in which three members of the family including shopkeeper’s wife and his two children, while he sustained injuries.

As per police, a team was sent to the site immediately and found that the shopkeeper, identified as Ramesh, suffered injuries while his wife and two children had died.

As per prima facie, three gas cylinders had exploded in the general store, causing the fire in the shop and residence. The wife of the injured, Manju, and two children died in the incident. Ramesh was injured and is currently being treated at Apollo Hospital.

Chief Fire Officer Vijay Rane informed that the fire was brought under control with the help of two fire tenders.