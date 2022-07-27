Three of a family die in Lucknow after consuming poison

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, three members of a family allegedly consumed poison in Lucknow’s Jankipuram area on Wednesday, police said.

All three succumbed during treatment.

The deceased include Shailendra Kumar, who is a Junior Engineer in the Irrigation Department, his wife Geeta, and 14-year-old daughter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Qasim Abdi said that a suicide note had been recovered from the house of the deceased in which four persons had been named.

“We are trying to trace the named persons and find out their role which led to the suicide. It appears there was some land dispute and financial issues involved,” he said.

Forensic teams have also been called in to take samples from the spot where the three committed suicide.

The official said that several persons were being questioned in the matter and the other family members were also being informed.

(IANS)

