Three Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: Atleast three naxalities were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Thursday.

The identities of the deceased Naxalites have not yet been confirmed.

The gunfight took place inside the Fodewada forest area, located along the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border in Bhamragad tehsil. During the exchange of fire, two personnel from district police force were injured.

During the search operation, security personnel recovered two additional bodies from the forest, one man and one woman, bringing the total number of Naxals killed to three.

The forces also seized one AK-47 rifle and two SLRs from the encounter spot.