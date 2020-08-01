Three more States, Jammu and Kasmir linked with One Nation One Ration Card scheme

New Delhi: The One Nation One Ration Card scheme has been extended to three more states and Jammu and Kashmir from today. The states are Manipur, Nagaland and Uttarakhand.

With this, as many as 24 states/UTs now have the facility of ration card portability covering more than 65 crore beneficiaries of National Food Security Act.

These 24 States/UTs are namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said these beneficiaries can now lift their entitlement of ration from any Fair Price Shop across these states.

The One Nation One Ration Card is an ambitious plan and endeavour of DoFPD, to ensure the delivery of food security entitlements to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA), irrespective of their physical location anywhere in the country, by implementing nation-wide portability of ration cards under the ongoing central sector scheme on ‘Integrated Management of Public Distribution System (IM-PDS)’ in association with all States/UTs.

By 31st March next year, all the states will be covered under One Nation One Ration card so that all 81 crore beneficiaries can avail benefit under this scheme, officials said.