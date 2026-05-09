Three men drowned in Jhelum while washing tents in J&K’s Bandipora

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Srinagar: A tragic incident took place in which three men drowned in Jhelum river of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora while washing tent materials yesterday.

The three men are identified as youths and had reportedly went to the riverbank side to wash the material but lost balance and slipped into the river which was fast flowing.

The deceased persons are identified as Aadil Ahmad Dar (18), Sameer Ahmad Dar (22) and Sohail Ahmad Dar (22), all residents of Chandergeer Hajin.

Following the incident, search operation was launched to find them, two of them were found in the initial hours while it took a little longer to find the third body.

This incident has come as a trauma and shock for the residents of the area as well as the whole nation.

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Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the tragic drowning incident in Hajin, Bandipora, in which three youth lost their lives. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

Chief Minister expressed profound grief over the tragic drowning incident in Hajin, Bandipora, in which three youth lost their lives. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls. — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) May 8, 2026

Another such incident took place in which a minor boy drowned while he was bathing with his friends in Bindu Sagar pond in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday night.

According to the reports, the boy had gone to bath in the pond along with his friends when the tragic incident took place.