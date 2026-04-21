Three killed in blast at fireworks unit in Kerala’s Thrissur

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Thrissur: At least three people were killed in a powerful explosion at a fireworks preparation unit in Thrissur, Kerala.

The blast took place at a facility where fireworks materials were being prepared for upcoming Thrissur pooram festival. The incident occurred by around 3.30 pm.

On being informed, police, fire and rescue services and ambulance teams rushed to the site and the injured were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.

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There were around 40 workers in the unit. Some of the workers managed to escape with minor burns.

Further details regarding the cause of the explosion and possible injuries are awaited.

Also Read: 10 Dead In Blast At Firecracker Factory In Tamil Nadu