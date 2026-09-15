Three killed as speeding car crashes into tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh

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Azamgarh: At least three people were killed and six others critically injured after a speeding car lost control, rammed into a roadside tree, and overturned early on Tuesday morning in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Satyam Modanwal (20) and Nikhil Gupta (17) died on the spot, while Lucky Sonkar (19) succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Phulpur Hospital.

The accident took place at around 5 am near Jagdishpur village under the Phulpur police station area when the car suddenly went out of control and crashed into the tree.

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As per police, a total of nine people were traveling in the Punjab-registered car from Phulpur towards Sarai Mir after participating in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at a Rajbhar pandal. Following which three died and six others were injured.

The six injured, Ansh Sonkar, Anmol Modanwal, Kishan Modanwal, Saksham Baranwal, Anurag Pandey and Shagun alias Kaustubh Pandey were taken to hospital, where their condition was reported to be critical.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Phulpur Circle Officer (CO) Kiran Pal Singh and the local police arrived at the scene and started an investigation into the incident.