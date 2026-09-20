Three killed as speeding BMW crashes on Coastal Road in Mumbai

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Mumbai: Atleast three people lost their lives after a speeding BMW crashed on Coastal Road in Mumbai early on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Lala College, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College at around 5:20 am, according to the Coastal Road Control Room.

The deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajjal (21), Dhairya Darshan Sheth (17), and Aditya Jakasania (19).

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As per police, a black BMW met with an accident while going from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali due to over- speeding. While travelling along the northbound stretch of the Coastal Road the vehicle plunged off the bridge and fell into an area where car parking construction work was underway.

All four occupants of the car were immediately rushed to the nearby civic-run Nair Hospital, where three of them were declared dead. Another person, identified as Aditya Kalpeshwar Oswal (23), has been admitted to the hospital’s trauma ward and is in critical condition, the official said.

Later, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Six Killed In Horrific Road Accident Near Gondia In Maharashtra