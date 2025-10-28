Three Judges sworn into Delhi High Court, enhancing Bench strength and diversity

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant addition to the Delhi High Court’s strength and diversity, Justices Dinesh Mehta, Avneesh Jhingan, and Chandrasekharan Sudha were formally sworn in as judges of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony, held in the Delhi High Court, was presided over by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and attended by sitting judges, senior advocates, members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, family members of the appointees, and other distinguished members of the legal fraternity.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Chief Justice Upadhyaya welcomed the three judges to the Delhi High Court, marking their official assumption of judicial duties in the national capital.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice had recently issued notifications formalising the appointments. The notifications stated that,

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Avneesh Jhingan from the Rajasthan High Court and Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha from the Kerala High Court to the Delhi High Court.”

Their transfer brings seasoned judicial experience from three different jurisdictions into the Delhi High Court, a move expected to strengthen the court’s administrative and adjudicatory capacities.

The appointments follow the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation dated August 27, led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, which proposed the transfer of Justices Mehta, Jhingan, and Sudha to the Delhi High Court. The same meeting also recommended the transfer of Justice Arun Monga and Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju from the Delhi High Court to the Rajasthan and Karnataka High Courts, respectively.

Both Justices Monga and Ganju were accorded a formal farewell reference by the Full Court on Monday.

The reshuffle has also altered the seniority pattern within the court, with six of the top ten judges (by seniority) now being from other High Courts. This change is likely to influence the composition of key administrative committees, including the General Supervision and Administrative Committee. (ANI)