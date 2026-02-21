Three injured after LPG cylinder sparks fire in New Delhi
Three fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, and efforts are currently underway to douse the flames.
“At least three people got injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire in the Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi. Three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene,” Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.
Further details are awaited.
(ANI)