Three injured after LPG cylinder sparks fire in New Delhi

New Delhi: At least three people were injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire in the Madanpur Khadar area of New Delhi, officials said.

Three fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, and efforts are currently underway to douse the flames.

“At least three people got injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire in the Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi. Three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene,” Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this week, a fire broke out at two factories in the Sahibabad Industrial Area, Site 4.

(ANI)

