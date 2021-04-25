Three held for black marketing Remdesivir in Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, three people have been arrested for black marketing anti-viral medicine for coronavirus Remdesivir injection in Delhi.

The three have been identified as Alok Tyagi, Abhishek of Ghaziabad, and Somel Gupta of Noida.

Remdesivir is being considered as the most effective anti-viral medicine as a cure for coronavirus for which the drug is in high demand for treating the COVID patients.

As per the reports, the Delhi police arrested the culprits red-handed over allegedly selling the Remdesivir drug at almost four times the market price. They demanded Rs 40,000 per injection which originally costs Rs 5,400 per vial.

Moreover, a cash of Rs 1,20,000, 100 oximeters, 48 small-sized Oxygen and 3 injections were seized from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.