E-scooty catches fire, rider escapes

By IANS 0
E-scooty
Pic Credit: IANS

Noida: A youth escaped narrowly when his electronic scooty suddenly burst into flames in Sector-78 here, police said on Thursday.

According to sector-113 police station in-charge, Chandraprakash, a resident of Sorkha, works as a delivery boy at the Big Basket store located in Sector-80. He was on his way to deliver goods from Sector-80 to Sector-78 in Civitech Stadia Society when the incident took place.

His scooty suddenly caught fire when he was in front of the society, and spread rapidly. He jumped off the vehicle and alerted the police and fire department. Even though the fire brigade reached the spot shortly after being informed, the scooty was completely charred by the time they arrived.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

You might also like
Nation

Delhi bound Akasa Air plane suffers bird hit, damage reported

Nation

India sees a marginal rise in Covid-19 infections, See details

Nation

One more arrested in Coimbatore car blast case

Nation

Four women, child killed in UP road accident

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.