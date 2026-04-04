Three dead after consuming spurious liquor in Meerut

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Meerut: Three men died after allegedly consuming liquor in Meerut’s Daurala area on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit(32) and Jitendra (45), while baburam (60) succumbed during treatment.

As per reports, all three fell seriously ill after drinking the alcohol and were immediately rushed to a private hospital near a toll plaza.

Police said doctors have not yet confirmed the cause of death. “The exact cause of death is not clear. Postmortem examination is being conducted and viscera has been preserved for forensic analysis.”

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The preserved samples will be sent to a forensic laboratory to determine whether any toxic or poisonous substance was involved.

In view of the seriousness of the case, four police teams have been constituted to investigate all possible causes behind the deaths.

Action will be taken after the post-mortem report will be out.