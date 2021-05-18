Gandhinagar: At least three people have died following the devastation caused by the severe cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the administration is fully functional in carrying out the search and rescue operations. The severe cyclone is expected to continue its northward journey in the state till Tuesday evening.

“We have confirmed cases of three deaths since last night in Gujarat due to the devastation caused by Tauktae. A 3-year-old child died buried under recently constructed wall. An 80-year-old lady died in Gariyadhar Tehsil and one more death was reported in Vapi,” the Chief Minister told the media.

The Chief Minister said, “Since last night, when the cyclone made a landfall it has been continuing its northward journey in the state. But the cyclone has somewhat weakened. Due to the administration’s advanced planning with details, no major damage or loss has occurred. We have shifted over 2 lakh people to safety.”

“Our biggest concern was that the Covid treatment in hospitals might get affected, but it has not happened so. Power supply was affected in only 16 hospitals, out of which the power companies have restored the power in 12. In the rest 4 hospitals, supply is being carried out through generators. Shortly the power will be restored there also,” said the CM.

“Our other concern was that most of the oxygen supplied to other states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana may be affected, but nowhere is the delivery being suffered due to the cyclone,” said the CM.

The Chief Minister also informed that power was cut off in 2,437 villages out of which it has been restored in 484 villages. “All the teams from power companies are functional and trying to restore power everywhere. Two stations of 220 kilo watts have been affected and efforts are on to restore those,” CM told on Tuesday.

According to the CM, 1,081 electricity poles have been uprooted in the affected districts of Saurashtra due to the cyclonic winds. A total of 159 roads have been damaged and it is assessed that around 40,000 trees have been uprooted or fallen. The Roads and Buildings teams have restored commutation on 42 roads.

“According to the primary assessment till now there are around 16.5 thousand houses, including shanties have been damaged, but the survey is still on, as the cyclone has not yet left the state,” informed the CM.

The severe Cyclone Tauktae hit Gujarat with gusty winds and heavy rains in many parts of Saurashtra. “The maximum rain was received by the Bagasara Tehsil of 9 inches. The Gir-Gadhada region and Una region of Junagadh received 8 inches, while 7 inches rain lashed in the Savarkundla Tehsil. Amreli, Rajula, Babara tehsils of Amreli district received around 5 inches of rain. In 35 tehsils 1-3 inches of rain was there,” informed Rupani.

The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) revenue, Pankaj Kumar said, “The cyclone is 210 kilometres in the south- southwest from Ahmedabad approaching with 105-115 kilometre speed. The movement of the cyclone will continue till Tuesday evening.”