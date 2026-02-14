Three CRPF men, driver killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari road mishap; one under treatment

Advertisement

Dhamtari: At least four people, including three CRPF personnel and a car driver, were killed in a road accident near Bypass Khapri in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district on Saturday.

According to officials, the CRPF personnel were travelling from Jagdalpur to Raipur when their vehicle collided with a car on Khapri road.

Civil Surgeon Abhishek Tonder said that two died on the spot, two on the way to the hospital, and one injured person is under treatment.

“We got information that CRPF jawans were going from Jagdalpur to Raipur. On Khapri road near Dhamtari, their vehicle collided with a car. Two people died on the spot, and two died on the way to the hospital. A total of four people died. One person is injured and is currently being treated in the hospital,” Tonder said to the reporters.

The impact of the crash caused chaos at the scene, with local police and rescue teams rushing to carry out relief operations.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Further details are awaited.

(Source: ANI)