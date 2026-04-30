Three children drown in pond at Delhi’s Dwarka golf course

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Delhi: In a tragic incident, three children aged between eight and 10 years drowned in a pond at a golf course in Dwarka’s Sector 24 area on Thursday morning.

As per Delhi police, they received a PCR call at the Sector 23 Police Station, Dwarka, at around 7.07 am regarding the drowning of three children. Three fire tenders and the local police station’s SHO, along with police staff, rushed to the spot and alerted other emergency agencies.

“Upon reaching the location, police found three children dead in a pond inside the golf course premises. The bodies were retrieved with the assistance of fire department personnel,” a senior police officer said.

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“Their clothes were found outside the pond. It is suspected that the children had gone there to bathe and accidentally drowned. The identification of children is in process. Till now, no missing information has been found. Further investigation is underway,” informed police.

The identities of the deceased children are yet to be ascertained, and efforts are underway to identify them.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of the death.

Also Read: 2 Minors Drown In Pond In Nuapada Of Odisha