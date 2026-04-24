Three burnt alive, five injured as SUV catches fire after collision with dumper truck in Rajasthan

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Jaipur: Three burnt alive, five injured as a SUV car caught fire after getting collided with a dumper truck in Churu district of Rajasthan yesterday night.

The accident reportedly took place the Pilani-Sadulpur road in the Hamirwas police station area and occurred when some people were returning in a taxi after attending a wedding and got collided with a truck and caught fire.

Following the incident, the locals gathered to help in pulling out the injured from the affected car and rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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As per reports, a long traffic jam was created due to this accident vehicles had to be diverted to ease the congestion.

. The deceased persons were difficult to identify as the body suffered severe burns and has initiated a DNA test for the same for the identification.

The cause of the accident is not determined yet and further investigation into this matter is underway.