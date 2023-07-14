Three Bihar workers shot by terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir: Three migrant workers were shot at and injured in a terrorist attack in the Gagran area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

All the injured were rushed and admitted to SMSH Hospital, Srinagar.

The victims have been identified as Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur, and Heralal Yadav, all residents of District Supaul, Bihar.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir police wrote: “Terrorists fired upon three outside labourers in Shopian. The injured persons are Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav, all residents of Distt Supaul, Bihar, being shifted to hospital. Cordon being launched.