Three Bihar workers shot by terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

At least three migrant workers were shot at and injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Thursday evening.

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
workers shot in jammu and kashmir
Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir: Three migrant workers were shot at and injured in a terrorist attack in the Gagran area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

All the injured were rushed and admitted to SMSH Hospital, Srinagar.

The victims have been identified as Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur, and Heralal Yadav, all residents of District Supaul, Bihar.

Must Read

Parts of Delhi still flooded despite receding water level

Indian tourists will able to pay in rupees at Eiffel Tower,…

Minor girl found hanging from bell at temple gate in Ayodhya

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir police wrote: “Terrorists fired upon three outside labourers in Shopian. The injured persons are Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav, all residents of Distt Supaul, Bihar, being shifted to hospital. Cordon being launched.

You might also like
Nation

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO is all set to launch India’s third moon mission today

Nation

India hit back at European Parliament for resolution over Manipur clashes

Nation

Eligible children to be identified for support in difficult circumstances

Nation

South India’s first AI news presenter Soundarya featured in Kannada news…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans