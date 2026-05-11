Three arrested in Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide Murder Case sent for 13 days police custody

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Kolkata: The people who got arrested in Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide Murder Case have been ordered by the court for 13 days of police custody in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The victim, Chandranath Rath also referred as Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide was on his way home when he was shot dead at point-blank range on Wednesday night, around 10 PM.

Rath was attacked when he was seated in a front passenger seat in a SUV car and was just 200 meters away from his home in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas.

As per reports, Initial investigation revealed that he was blocked by a silver-coloured Nissan Micra following which bike-borne assailants shot him. Following which the assailants used another car and bike to flee the murder scene.

The car that was used to block the way of Rath’s car was abandoned at the crime spot.

According to ANI reports, they were identified by tracking the car at the toll plaza using CCTV footage. Assailants were spotted making UPI payment at a toll plaza.

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It is being reportedly said that the CCTV footage helped the police to find the assailants linked to this murder case.

Further investigation related to this murder case is underway.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, Barasat | The court sent the three suspects – Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Raj Singh- arrested in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant of CM Suvendu Adhikari, to 13 days of police custody. (Visuals of the three… pic.twitter.com/IwzzBBsud8 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026