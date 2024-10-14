Threat on social media purportedly from Pakistan prompts intensive security check at Delhi, Mumbai Airport

New Delhi : Several Messages posted on social media platform X purportedly from a group identifying as terrorists from Pakistan have put security agencies on high alert in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday morning.

The message claimed that an Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York had 6 kg of RDX, 6 terrorists on board and it would be hijacked sending a panic message to airport security.

A senior officer in airport security informed that on Monday at 3.30 am, Air India received two messages on X regarding a bomb, a user named Fazluddin Nirban stated, “6kg of RDX and our 6 terrorists are travelling in your flight VT-AER AI 119 New York, this flight will be hijacked in next 20 min and will be blown up in the sky. Today India will cry. Pakistan Zindabad.”

Immediately, the matter was informed to all concerned. In this regard, the bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) was convened at Mumbai and Delhi and declared the threat as “Specific” at about 03: 55 hrs. The said Air India flight was diverted to Delhi and landed at IGI Airport at around 4 am.

“We are investigating the origin of the message. It has been removed from the platform where it was posted. We haven’t found any suspicious person or item on the flight. Simultaneously, we are also investigating the similar type of threat received regarding Indigo planes around the same time,” said the officer.

After the flight landed, the details of all passengers were checked and the entire plane was frisked by the team.

“Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted, and no suspicious items were found,” said Usha Rangnani, DCP (Delhi Airport)

Flight AI119 operating from Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government’s security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal. Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption.

Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew, said the Air India Spokesperson.

“We confirm that all 239 passengers and 19 crew have disembarked and are currently undergoing security procedures. Refreshments have been provided to the passengers.

Guests will be moved to hotels once security protocols are completed. The flight has been rescheduled to the morning of October 15,” the Spokesperson added.

Two Indigo Flights operating from Mumbai Airport to Muscat and Jeddah received a bomb threat on Monday morning.

The aircraft were taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated, said Indigo Spokesperson.

(ANI)

