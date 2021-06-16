A three-year-old boy from Hyderabad recently received world’s costliest injection. The boy named Ayaansh Gupta, who was suffering from the rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) was given Zolgensma, labelled as the “world’s costliest drug.”

According to reports, Ayaansh required the injection that cost Rs 16 crore for his gene therapy treatment. His parents – Yogesh Gupta and Rupal Gupta – arranged the amount through a crowdfunding campaign started in February this year on ImpactGuru.com.

As soon as the amount was arranged, Zolgensma was imported from the US and administered to Ayaansh at Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Secunderabad on June 9 (Wednesday).

A total of 62,450 donors including several celebrities including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgan and some major film production houses contributed. The single highest donation received on the crowdfunding campaign was Rs 56 lakh.

Meanwhile, Ayaansh’s parents expressed their gratitude to all the donors which why Ayaansh got a new life.

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is an inherited disease that affects nerves and muscles, causing muscles to become increasingly weak. It mostly affects infants and children but can also develop in adults. Symptoms and prognosis vary depending on SMA type. Gene replacement and disease-modifying therapies offer hope.

SMA affects 1 in 10,000 children generally, and nearly 800 children are suffering from SMA in India currently, and thrice as many children die before they even turn two year old.