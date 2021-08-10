This petrol pump offers free petrol to all Neerajs to celebrate India’s Olympic gold

By WCE 3
Photo Credit: Twitter/Neeraj Chopra

India’s javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on August 7 scripted history by winning the gold medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. He won the medal for throwing 87.58m in the 2nd attempt.

People across the country are celebrating his historic achievement. People are finding new and amusing ideas to express their happiness over Neeraj’s gold medal at the Olympics.

One Ayub Pathan, owner of the SP Petroleum in Netrang town in Gujarat’s Bharuch also distributed free petrol worth Rs 501 to everyone whose name is Neeraj. He will give the free gift till 5 PM yesterday.

Pathan had issued a notification in this regard. The notification said that the people whose name is Neeraj will be given the free petrol if they show their identity proof.

