We have heard the success stories of many IAS and IPS officers so far. Have read Officers who failed many times but then became IAS and IPS officers, touching the heights of success. Today we are going to tell you one such story, which failed many times in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination and then tried for the fifth time at the behest of the mother. This is the story of IPS officer Akshat Kaushal.

Akshat Kaushal said that four times, he was very frustrated at not being named in the final result. He believed that perhaps it was not in his luck that the Civil Services Examination was written, but what happened in the fifth attempt. He had not even expected that in just 17 days of preparation, he would clear the Civil Service Examination. Akshat believes that for the exam first of all patience is needed and then preparation.

People made fun of him for failing four times

Akshat says that he had decided that he would become an officer, but there was a time when he felt that his dream would never be fulfilled. Akshat worked hard day and night to prepare for the exam. He had given the exam thrice till now. Even now people started making fun of him. Every other person used to ask when will the job be done. At the same time, when he did not appear in the result for the fourth time, he left for a walk outside the troubled house. According to Akshat Kaushal, he started preparing for civil service from the year 2012, so he continued to fail in this exam for four years.

Mother boosted his confidence

Now onwards, Akshat had decided that he would live up to his dream of becoming an officer and do some minor work. Not only this, the frustration had increased to such an extent that he had also left his studies. Friends explained quite a lot that one should not give up, then Akshat thought to try for the fifth time.

He told his parents that he would once again prepare for it. His mother also encouraged the son and said yes try it once more. Then there was only 16 days left in the prelims. In the year 2017, Akshat prepared for the exam in these 16-17 days and topped the rank of 55 in the fifth attempt.

IPS Akshat married IAS Ankita

After he joined the Police Service and became an IPS, Akshat is married to IAS Officer Ankita Mishra. His love story and marriage were also discussed.

According to Akshat, not like the rest of the youth, you too can clear it with the help of coaching. He told that I had done coaching for Sociology because Sociology was not my subject at the graduation level. Take coaching when needed. Now there are many platforms through which you can solve sample paper of UPSC or coaching for the subject which you do not hold.

Learn from the mistakes of others, save from your own mistakes

Akshat now also gives success mantras to all the youth preparing for UPSC. He was the first to say that be patient and trust yourself. Akshat says that it is important to understand the nature of the exam for the preparation of civil service. Keep your preparation firm and try to avoid making mistakes on your own and learn from the mistakes of others. Do not get into any confidence with any subject. Many times during preparation, it seems that this topic comes to me well, in such a situation it is right not to study about it, which is wrong.

Akshat’s success mantra for youth

At the time of preparation, choose a right group, which will not only give you the right advice but also to judge you on your mistakes. If you consider any subject to be your strength, then do not over-rely on it during the exam. As soon as you get out of this topic, talk to people more experienced than yourself about it. Listen to your heart and do what you want to do. Sometimes you get late success but when you get it, you get it according to your heart.