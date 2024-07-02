This college bans jeans, T-shirts, jerseys on campus, Know more about it

Mumbai: Acharya & Marathe College in Mumbai’s Chembur issued a new dress code for the students and has banned jeans and tee shirts on the campus.

The ban came days after a plea filed by the college students challenging the institute’s dress code banning hijab was dismissed by the Bombay High Court.

An official note by Acharya Marathe College in Chembur stated the students wearing jeans would not be allowed to enter the college premises.

The notice shared by the College admin stated, that male students should come to college in formal attire.The female students were allowed to wear ethnic or Western dress.

“Students can wear half shirt or full shirt and trouser. Girls can wear any Indian or Western outfit. Students shall not wear any dress which reveals religion or shows cultural disparity,” the notice read.

“Nakab, Hizab, Burkha, Stole, Cap, Badge etc shall be removed while going to common rooms on the ground floor and then only they can move throughout college campus. Torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys are not allowed,” it stated.

Meanwhile, some students who did not attend college the day the notice was released, were not allowed to enter the premises the next day over the new dress code.

Acharya Marathe College principal has revealed to Indian Express that the reason for the renewed dress code for the students in the Mumbai college is an effort by the college administration to ‘prepare them to be ready for the corporate world’.