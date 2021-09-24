This 12-year-old’s answer on why he delivers newspaper goes viral

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy grabbed attention on Friday after his video went viral where he was seen asking what is wrong with working while studying. As per the video, the boy was seen distributing newspaper in Jagtial of Telangana when he was videographed.

Later, the video was also tweeted by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao where he praised confidence of the boy.

KTR tweeted: “Loved this video from Jagtial Town. This young lad a Govt school student called Jai Prakash; loved his confidence, composure and clarity of thought & expression. He says what’s wrong in working while studying & goes on to say it’ll keep him in good stead in future (sic).”

Loved this video from Jagtial Town This young lad a Govt school student called Jai Prakash; loved his confidence, composure and clarity of thought & expression 👏👏 He says what’s wrong in working while studying & goes on to say it’ll keep him in good stead in future pic.twitter.com/Ug4wYIGn8a — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 23, 2021

