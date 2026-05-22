Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan elected as Keralam Assembly Speaker; secures 101 votes

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Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Friday was elected as the Speaker of the 16th Keralam Legislative Assembly after securing 101 votes in the Speaker election.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan escorted the newly elected Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to the Chair in the Keralam Legislative Assembly.

Announcing the results, Pro tem Speaker G Sudhakaran said, “BB Gopakumar received three votes, AC Moideen got 35 votes, and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan secured 101 votes. The Pro tem Speaker did not cast a vote.”

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan was the candidate of the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF), while the opposition CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) had fielded senior CPI(M) leader and former minister A C Moideen for the position. The BJP-led NDA had nominated Chathannoor MLA BB Gopakumar for the post.

Congratulating the newly elected Speaker, Sudhakaran described Radhakrishnan as an experienced and accessible leader.

“Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, a veteran political leader who has remained uncorrupted so far, with great experience in political and parliamentary affairs, a former Home Minister, and a simple and accessible person to all, is hereby declared elected as the Speaker of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly. I wish him all the very best,” he said.

Sudhakaran also thanked members of the House as his tenure as protem Speaker came to an end.

“My entrusted responsibility as Pro tem Speaker is now over. I thank everyone for the cooperation extended to me, especially Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, and the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister VD Satheesan also congratulated Radhakrishnan and described him as a “beloved elder brother” and senior political leader with vast legislative experience.

“Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, my beloved elder brother and a leader with immense political wisdom, has assumed office as the Speaker of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him,” he said.

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Satheesan further said, “He is the senior-most political leader and legislator in the Assembly, having served continuously for the past three-and-a-half decades. From 1991 to 2011, he represented the Adoor constituency, and after the delimitation of Assembly constituencies, he went on to represent his home turf of Kottayam in this House.”

“For all of us, he has been a model of how a legislator should work and serve his constituency,” he added.

Further, the Leader of the Opposition, Pinarayi Vijayan, congratulated the newly elected Speaker and expressed confidence in his ability to conduct proceedings impartially.

“I agree with the remarks made by Chief Minister VD Satheesan about Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on being elected as the Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly,” Vijayan said.

Vijayan further described Radhakrishnan as a ‘role model’ and said he has long legislative experience.

“Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has long legislative experience and has been a role model for all of us on how a political leader should function. He has worked actively both inside and outside the Assembly, and has experience serving in both the ruling and opposition benches. He has also served as a minister,” Vijayan said.

“I hope this experience will make him an excellent Speaker. I also expect that he will protect the Opposition’s right to reflect the sentiments of the people inside the Assembly,” he added.

The 16th Keralam Legislative Assembly commenced its inaugural session on Thursday with the swearing-in ceremony of all 140 newly elected MLAs in Thiruvananthapuram.

(Source: ANI)

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