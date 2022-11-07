Thiruvananthapuram mayor’s letter row: BJP councillors clash with CPIM councillors

Thiruvananthapuram: A clash occurred between BJP councillors and CPIM councillors at Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Office today.

The clash between the two political parties occurred at Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Office while the BJP councilors were protesting against Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran’s alleged letter to CPM district secretary Aanavoor Nagappan.

Arya Rajendran has allegedly asked Aanavoor Nagappan to provide her a list of CPI(M) workers to be appointed to 295 temporary posts in health services of Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

On the other hand, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor demanded the Mayor’s resignation by terming her move as “disgraceful.” “Disgraceful that Thiruvananthapuram’s CPI(M) Mayor Arya Rajendran has been exposed asking her Party Secretary for names to fill vacancies in city government. At a time when India’s (&Kerala’s) youth are reeling from record levels of unemployment, this is a betrayal. She must resign!,” he wrote on Twitter.