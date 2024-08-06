Third World War Will Start from this date, Indian Nostradamus Kushal Kumar makes prediction

New-Delhi: Astrologer Kushal Kumar often called by the name Nostradamus of India has issued a fresh warning that World War III will begin on either August 4 or August 5.

This prediction comes amid the intensifying tensions in the Middle East, between Israel and Iran.

Mr Kumar has made multiple predictions about the start date of World War 3, Kushal Kumar has made other predictions as well.

The Indian astrologer has predicted the Russia-Ukraine War and the Israel-Hamas War which has come true. Initially, he claimed that the war would start on June 18, 2024, but the date has passed long ago without any incident. He then mentioned that the war would begin on July 26 or 28 but once again his prediction did not come true.

Kushal Kumar is a Vedic astrologer from Haryana, as per his LinkedIn profile. Kumar’s articles have been published in leading astrology magazines such as ‘The Mountain Astrology’ (TMA) from California and ‘Horoscope’ from New York.

His specialisation is prominently in areas of economy, weather, business, strategies, conflicts and global affairs, with an emphasis on Vedic astrology.

Kushal Kumar also writes about Vedic lore and the research by Indian sages, as well as spirituality practised in various religions around the world, conveying profound and valuable messages.

