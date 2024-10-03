Thief returns stolen Radha-Krishna idol in Prayagraj fearing bad omen

Prayagraj: An unknown thief returned the stolen ashtadhatu Radha-Krishna idol in Prayagraj within 7 days of stealing, fearing bad omens and family illnesses. The thief also left behind an apology letter with it. He wrote that he was haunted since he stole the idol, which is why he is returning it.

Reportedly, the incident happened near the famous Gau Ghat ashram-located temple under the limits of Nawabganj police station in the trans-Ganga pocket of Prayagraj district.

Anil Kumar Mishra, the Nawabganj inspector said that, Mahant Swami Jairam Das Maharaj, the priest of Gau Ghat Ashram temple had filed a complaint in the Nawabganj police station stating that the precious ashtadhatu of Radha-Krishna was stolen from the temple on 23rd of September. A FIR was registered against those unidentified thieves under the appropriate section of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (theft).

As per the locals, an unidentified man was seen running after leaving a sack outside the ashram road on tuesday evening. They became doubtful and frightened over the unclaimed sack. Later they courageously opened the sack and what they found shocked them. They found the stolen idol of the Radha Krishna with an apology letter and further informed the police and temple preist.

In the apology letter the thief confessed his mistake. He wrote, “Maharaj Ji pranam, I did a major mistake and stole the idols of Lord Radha-Krishna unwillingly (Maharaj ji pranam, mujh se bahut badi galti ho gayee thi agyantavash maine bhagwan Radha Krishna ki murti Gau Ghat Mandir se chura liya tha).

He also mentioned that,”I have been suffering from nightmares since I committed the crime and i am unable to eat and sleep peacefully, also my son and wife became seriously ill since the day. I stole is for some money and now i am returning it”. The thief also sought an apology from the deities as well as from the preist of the temple.

SHO, meanwhile, said, “The thief has packed the idols in double layers while returning it and leaving it near Gau Ghat with an aim to take better care of it.

The Mahant, however, identified the stolen idols and started the puja paath after performing jalabhishek.

