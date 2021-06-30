These trains to run on diverted route for safety related modernization work

Bhubaneswar: In view of Safety related modernization work for commissioning of new Bulb line connecting Bulb 1 & Bulb 2 Line, the following trains will run on diverted route as per the following.

08508 Visakhapatnam-Sainagar Shirdi Special from Visakhapatnam on 8th July, 2021 will run on Vijayawada-Guntur-Nadikode-PGDP route bypassing Khammam-Warangal-Kazipet route.

08645/08646 Howrah-Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Special from Howrah from 4th to 7th July and from Hyderabad from 5th to 8th July, 2021 will run on diverted route via Vijayawada-Guntur- Nadikode-PGDP route bypassing Khammam-Mahbubabad-Warangal-Kazipet-Jangaon-Aler-Bhongir route from both the directions.