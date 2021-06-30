These trains to run on diverted route for safety related modernization work

By WCE 5
train diverted

Bhubaneswar: In view of Safety related modernization work for commissioning of new Bulb line connecting Bulb 1 & Bulb 2 Line, the following trains will run on diverted route as per the following.

08508 Visakhapatnam-Sainagar Shirdi Special from Visakhapatnam on 8th July, 2021 will run on Vijayawada-Guntur-Nadikode-PGDP route bypassing Khammam-Warangal-Kazipet route.

08645/08646 Howrah-Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Special from Howrah from 4th to 7th July and from Hyderabad from 5th to 8th July, 2021 will run on diverted route via Vijayawada-Guntur- Nadikode-PGDP route bypassing Khammam-Mahbubabad-Warangal-Kazipet-Jangaon-Aler-Bhongir route from both the directions.

Also read: Odisha extends Covid-19 lockdown till July 16, some restrictions eased
You might also like
State

Pick-up van overturns in Kalahandi, over 10 seriously injured

Nation

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India increases to 33.28 crore: Health Ministry

State

‘Chandrashali’ and ‘Garedi’ fixed: Chariot construction work underway in Odisha’s…

State

KALIA scheme in Odisha: 18 lakh landless farmers get Rs 386 Cr Covid assistance

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.