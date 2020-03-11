These questions to be raised in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Congress leader of opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha will raise a discussion under rule 193 on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi.

The List of Business also includes The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 to be moved by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for consideration and passing. This Bill is to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934.

Members K. Shanmuga Sundaram and D.M. Kathir Anand will table the reports of the Standing Committee on Commerce: These include: 152 Report on the Demands for Grants 2020-21 of the department of Commerce, and 153 Report on the Demands for Grants 2020-21 of the department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.