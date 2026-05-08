“There’s no question of an alliance (with BJP)”: Humayun Kabir; calls Mamata Banerjee ‘liar’ in sharp attack

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Kolkata: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir on Friday ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that his party would instead sit in the opposition following the recent electoral outcome in West Bengal.

“There’s no question of an alliance (with BJP). Now that he (Suvendu Adhikari) won both seats, he’ll have to leave one. By-elections should be held in that seat as soon as possible… We’ll sit in the opposition. What’s the need for an alliance? They won with a majority… As Modiji says, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, if that’s how things happen, then I have no problem with that,” Kabir told ANI.

Kabir also launched a sharp political attack while reacting to recent political engagements and meetings between opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership. Commenting on the developments, Kabir questioned the timing and intent of such interactions and made strong personal remarks against Mamata Banerjee.

“Where was Akhilesh Yadav when campaigns were going on for two months? He should have come to Mamata Banerjee and offered support then. Abhishek Banerjee goes to Rahul Gandhi’s house every morning to drink tea. So why did Rahul Gandhi place a candidate against Mamata Banerjee? Mamata Banerjee is also a liar…,” he said.

His remarks come amid heightened political activity in Kolkata following the recent election results and preparations for government formation in the state.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had met Trinamool Congress leadership, including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata, where discussions focused on post-election developments and alleged electoral irregularities.

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Yadav also accused the BJP of “multi-layered mafiagiri” during the elections and demanded transparency in the electoral process, including the release of CCTV footage from polling stations.

In the latest development, Suvendu Adhikari has been elected as the BJP Legislative Party leader in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the state’s first BJP Chief Minister.

The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after chairing the party meeting in Kolkata as the central observer. Adhikari is expected to take the oath tomorrow, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

Party leader Nisith Pramanik backed Adhikari as the chief ministerial face, saying there is “no alternative” to him and highlighting issues like infiltration and border security as key priorities.

Adhikari, who won from Nandigram and also defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, also met newly elected BJP MLAs ahead of government formation discussions.

The BJP won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress secured 80 seats after 15 years in power.

(ANI)