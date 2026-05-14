The West Bengal government issues new animal slaughter rules in Bengal

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Kolkata: The BJP government in West Bengal has issued new animal slaughter rules for the public in Bengal. Any violation can lead to up to six months of imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both.

The notice is issued a modified notice for the public under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act 1950, saying no cattle or buffalo can be slaughtered without official certification.

As per reports, those who have official certification only they will be fit for slaughter and no open public slaughter is permitted in the state.

The certificate must state that the animal is over 14 years of age and no longer useful for any work or breeding, or has become permanently incapacitated due to age, injury, deformity or an incurable disease.

The notification clarifies that animals cleared for slaughter can be slaughtered only at certain places such as municipal slaughterhouses or other facilities identified by the local administration.

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This rule comes following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress lost the recent Assembly elections and BJP led Suvendu Adhikari won the elections.

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The West Bengal government has issued a modified notice for the public under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act 1950, saying no cattle or buffalo can be slaughtered without official certification, which declares the animal fit for slaughter. No open public slaughter… pic.twitter.com/cBdYrdRkvW — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026