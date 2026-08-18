Thar Hits Auto Head-On in Manipur, Couple Killed, 4 Others Critical

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A chilling video of a head-on collision between a Mahindra Thar and an autorickshaw has gone viral on social media, showing the moment of impact that left two people dead.

According to a post shared by popular X handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ today, the accident occurred on 16 August 2026 in the Bamon Kampu area of Manipur.

The caption of the post states: “Thartards everywhere. Head on collision b/w Thar and Auto. Husband and wife killed. Their three children and auto driver in critical condition. 16 August 2026 at Bamon Kampu area. Manipur.”

In the video, a speeding Thar can be seen driving on the wrong side of the road. An autorickshaw is approaching from the opposite side on its lane. On spotting the Thar coming straight at it, the auto driver appears to take a sudden right turn in an attempt to avoid the collision. Before the auto could get out of the way, the Thar rams into it at high speed. The impact throws the passengers off the vehicle.

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As per the information shared with the video, a husband and wife were killed in the crash. Their three children and the auto driver sustained serious injuries and are reported to be in critical condition.

The video has sparked outrage online over reckless driving.

Disclaimer: Kalinga TV has not independently verified the identities of the deceased or the exact location. The details are based on the social media post that shared the video.