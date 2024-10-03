Terrorists presence alleged in Kishtwar: Jammu and Kashmir Police

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir): Terrorists presence has been alleged in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday, said reports.

According to reports, based on the specific intelligence about presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by Security forces at Chatroo, Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports further said that, contact has been established and a few rounds of bullets have been fired from both sides. Further details awaited in this matter said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Recently on September 29, two terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Army and police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Five security personnel were injured, including three Army personnel and two police officers, one of whom was an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

As per South Kashmir DIG Javed Ahmad Matoo, a significant arsenal, including advanced rifles was seized after the encounter.

The DIG also stated that, “Police, Army and CRPF took part in this encounter. 2 terrorists were killed and a lot of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. It is very difficult to identify the dead bodies. The investigation is going on and we have taken DNA samples.”

