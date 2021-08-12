Terrorists open fire on BSF in South Kashmir’s Kulgam

By IANS
Terrorists open fire on BSF
Srinagar: Terrorists opened fire on a BSF convoy on the National Highway in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, however no loss was reported, officials said.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces have reached the spot.

Police said the terrorists involved in firing have been trapped and an operation has been started by the police and security forces.

“Terrorists fired upon BSF convoy at NHW Kulgam. No injury reported. However, terrorists trapped. EOF on. Reinforcement reached. Senior officers of Police, CRPF & Army on the spot,” a tweet by Kashmir police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

