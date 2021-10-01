Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian of Jammu & Kashmir

Shopian: A terrorist has been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Rakhama area of Shopian, said Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday. The encounter broke in the wee hours of Friday.

The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the death of the terrorist and tweeted “One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

However, after a few hours after the confirmation, another encounter begun in the same area where the police and security forces are undertaking the operation.

The encounter is still underway. Further details underway.

